EUNO Market Cap Reaches $196,598.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $196,598.00 and approximately $231.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004977 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008172 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 33,963,839 coins and its circulating supply is 30,469,132 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

