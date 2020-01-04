Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.21. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Etsy’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.58.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,725. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. Etsy has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $73.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Etsy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,526,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Etsy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,409,000 after acquiring an additional 966,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Etsy by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,476,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,593,000 after acquiring an additional 266,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Etsy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,453,000 after acquiring an additional 203,814 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

