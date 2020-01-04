Essentia (ESS) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last Week

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Hotbit and BitForex. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $311,832.00 and approximately $25,479.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

