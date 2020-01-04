Ergo 1-Day Volume Tops $125,625.00 (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $125,625.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00007004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00187430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.01439345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00121569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ergo Token Profile

Ergo’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 10,099,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,053,126 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

