Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix to $610.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $620.00 price target (up from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $581.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $569.42.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $585.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a twelve month low of $346.36 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $565.01 and its 200 day moving average is $547.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total transaction of $111,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,539 shares of company stock valued at $870,205 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.0% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,637,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after purchasing an additional 144,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 195.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 686,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.