ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.36. ePlus reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.35 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.65. The company had a trading volume of 55,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52. ePlus has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,855,686.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $120,981.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,242 shares of company stock valued at $630,905 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of ePlus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 873,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 199,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after buying an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ePlus by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 35,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.