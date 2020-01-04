EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.57

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.57 and traded as high as $67.60. EnPro Industries shares last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 3,152 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.18). EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 204.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 233.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.