Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Engie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.18 ($18.81).

Engie stock opened at €14.69 ($17.08) on Wednesday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.11.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

