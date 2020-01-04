Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Alex G. Morrison Buys 10,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Alex G. Morrison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00.
Shares of UUUU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 960,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,500. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.
Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.
