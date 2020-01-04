Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Trading Up 8.5%

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 105,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 121,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

A number of analysts have commented on EFOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 115.79% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Focus Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of Energy Focus worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.