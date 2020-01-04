Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Bank of America upgraded Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 4,626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 563,856 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 402,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,400. Energizer has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.