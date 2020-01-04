Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Trading 7.4% Higher

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.04, 512,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 427,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 99.62% and a negative net margin of 58.24%. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Endologix by 315.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endologix during the second quarter worth about $158,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

