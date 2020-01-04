Encana (NYSE:ECA) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.74. Encana shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 22,521,600 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Encana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Encana in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that Encana Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO Corey Douglas Code purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,463 shares in the company, valued at $246,728.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $4,251,660.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Encana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Encana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

