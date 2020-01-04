Elite (1337) Reaches Market Capitalization of $428,279.00

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Elite has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Elite has a total market capitalization of $428,279.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elite alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004194 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001348 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000868 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00052728 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Elite

Elite (CRYPTO:1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,355,382,167 coins and its circulating supply is 26,553,029,052 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.