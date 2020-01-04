EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230 ($3.03).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of EI Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get EI Group alerts:

Shares of LON EIG traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 284.40 ($3.74). The company had a trading volume of 4,898,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -6.16. EI Group has a one year low of GBX 184.40 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 289 ($3.80).

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for EI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.