Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE DEA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 641,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $619,200. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

