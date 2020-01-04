DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. DTE Energy posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after acquiring an additional 642,322 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in DTE Energy by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 300,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after acquiring an additional 58,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.01. 1,163,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.38. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.83 and a 52-week high of $134.37. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

