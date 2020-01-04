Dragon Option (DRAGON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,534.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, BigONE, Hoo and Bancor Network. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $11,421.00 and $2,534.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,183,046 tokens. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ABCC, Hoo and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

