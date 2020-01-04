DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOYU. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.90 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DouYu International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

DOYU stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 1,683,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,800. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,179,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,710,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

