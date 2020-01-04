Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DORM. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 37,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 15.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

