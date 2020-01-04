DogeCash (DOGEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 49.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $51,723.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00699377 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001279 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

