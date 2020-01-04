Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPLO shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPLO remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,025,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.86. Diplomat Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

