Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.13

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.13 and traded as high as $20.64. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 6,437 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,795.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 131.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 93,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 600.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

