Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and traded as low as $2.60. Digirad shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 314 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digirad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Digirad alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter. Digirad had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $64,734.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of Digirad as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Digirad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digirad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.