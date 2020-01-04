Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DMRC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545 in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,502 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 259.1% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 83,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 60,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth $1,878,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Digimarc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,702. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $417.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of -0.02. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 140.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digimarc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

