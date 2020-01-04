Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman Sells 4,360 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $95,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.26. 766,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 163,799 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,347,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 406,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

