Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Gap Up to $92.65

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $90.30, but opened at $92.65. Diamondback Energy shares last traded at $94.41, with a volume of 2,168,523 shares traded.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 164.6% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $3,281,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 44.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 159,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 49,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

