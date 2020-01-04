Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) traded up 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.54, 18,524,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 14,151,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

DNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $681.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Denbury Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 419,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 144,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,808 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 130,044 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,345,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 782,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 642,439 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,926,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Company Profile (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.