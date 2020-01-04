DEEX (DEEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,161.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last week, DEEX has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $631,018.00 and $2,161.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039084 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003984 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000720 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

