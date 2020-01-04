DECOIN Price Hits $0.0381 on Major Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $992,390.00 and $4,289.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 72,497,329 coins and its circulating supply is 26,060,685 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

DECOIN Coin Trading

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

