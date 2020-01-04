DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions which consist of broadband access, ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networks. Its trademarks consist of DASAN Zhone Solutions and the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Oakland, California. “

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DASAN Zhone Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 28,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 million. Analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Il Yung Kim purchased 12,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,722.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Yim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 66.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth $5,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,963,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.