CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.42%.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $377,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,539 shares of company stock worth $2,641,518 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,530 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,305,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.