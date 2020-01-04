Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CELP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,150. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Cypress Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 143.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 242.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cypress Energy Partners (CELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.