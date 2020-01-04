CyberVein Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $1,245.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, Bilaxy and HitBTC. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.