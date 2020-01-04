CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.43.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $73.57. 4,452,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,737,893. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,022,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 242,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

