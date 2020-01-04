CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.79 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 440,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 102,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

