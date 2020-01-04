Cryptoindex.com 100 1-Day Volume Hits $145,082.00 (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00007184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market cap of $32.97 million and $145,082.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.05865826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CIX100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

