Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,760 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,091. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

