Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CREE. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cree to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of CREE opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. Cree has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cree will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 169.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 556 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cree during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cree by 2,777.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cree by 41.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

