Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of CS stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,349,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,200 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,795.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,227,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,163 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,347,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,069,000 after acquiring an additional 408,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 278,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 229,647 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.