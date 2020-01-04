Cred Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Cred has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $838,295.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, OKEx, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00185376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.01399218 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Huobi, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.