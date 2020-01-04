Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.68.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $6.01 on Friday, hitting $159.58. 2,918,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $163.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.99.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $39,408.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,356.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $37,286.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,204 shares of company stock worth $41,840,883 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 20.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $87,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

