County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on County Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered County Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

County Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 7,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $168.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. Research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 330.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 360.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

