Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134.63 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $4.31 or 0.00058650 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $821.76 million and approximately $134.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00083761 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001069 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.02 or 0.99756741 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 107.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinone, GDAC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

