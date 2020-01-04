Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

NYSE CAAP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. 341,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Corporacion America Airports has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $960.13 million, a PE ratio of 161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 17.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,160,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 173,466 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 22,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

