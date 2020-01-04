Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Up to $34.15

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.73, but opened at $34.15. Continental Resources shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 3,371,700 shares changing hands.

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Comerica Bank grew its position in Continental Resources by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Continental Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Continental Resources by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.