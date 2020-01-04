Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.71, approximately 2,450,581 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,751,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

CONN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Conn’s from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $377.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 218.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 229.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

