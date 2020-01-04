COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $58.37.

COMWLTH BK AUS/S Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

