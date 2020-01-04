Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. Analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $403,714.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,788.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 32.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 69,742 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 720.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.