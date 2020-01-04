Comparing electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLSD)

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares electroCore and ReShape Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $990,000.00 48.30 -$55.82 million ($1.19) -1.36 ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 3.13 -$81.15 million N/A N/A

electroCore has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for electroCore and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 3 2 0 2.40 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.83%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Volatility & Risk

electroCore has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore N/A -107.52% -90.16% ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10%

Summary

electroCore beats ReShape Lifesciences on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

